Coal case: SC urges HC to give names of five officers to replace Special Judge

NEW DELHI

16 March 2021 03:50 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday requested the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to give the names of five judicial officers of “high calibre and absolute integrity” to replace Special Judge Bharat Parashar as presiding officer in the coal block allocation scam trial.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde sought the names on the basis of a letter received from the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court seeking permission of the top court to nominate/post another suitable officer as Special Judge in the place of Judge Parashar.

The apex court order, referring to the High Court official’s letter, recorded that Judge Parashar “needs to be replaced, as he has now completed more than six years in the same post after having been posted as Special Judge in the above mentioned court since August 19, 2014.”

Advertising

Advertising

The court order said the case has been pending for about six years when the law contemplates the disposal of the such matters in two years which may be extended four times for six months each.

“We accordingly request the Honourable Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, to give us a panel of names of about five judges of a high calibre and absolute integrity to enable us to suggest an appropriate replacement for Bharat Parashar, Special Judge,” the court order read.

The Bench ordered the matter to be listed after two weeks.