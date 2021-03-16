Coal case: SC urges HC to give names of five officers to replace Special Judge

The Supreme Court on Monday requested the Delhi High Court Chief Justice to give the names of five judicial officers of “high calibre and absolute integrity” to replace Special Judge Bharat Parashar as presiding officer in the coal block allocation scam trial.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde sought the names on the basis of a letter received from the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court seeking permission of the top court to nominate/post another suitable officer as Special Judge in the place of Judge Parashar.
The apex court order, referring to the High Court official’s letter, recorded that Judge Parashar “needs to be replaced, as he has now completed more than six years in the same post after having been posted as Special Judge in the above mentioned court since August 19, 2014.”
The court order said the case has been pending for about six years when the law contemplates the disposal of the such matters in two years which may be extended four times for six months each.
“We accordingly request the Honourable Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, to give us a panel of names of about five judges of a high calibre and absolute integrity to enable us to suggest an appropriate replacement for Bharat Parashar, Special Judge,” the court order read.
The Bench ordered the matter to be listed after two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath