The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, pulled up authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a "freebies culture".

The court ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to produce all relevant files on Friday, August 2, 2024, in relation to the incident in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three civil service aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre.

The High Court also questioned the Delhi police as to why not a single Municipal Corporation official has been arrested till now. It ordered the MCD Director to be present in court on FridayT.

A Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action against MCD officials.

The court said multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate but there was no proper drainage.

"You want to have freebies culture, don't want to collect taxes... this is bound to happen," the Bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Taking a swipe at authorities, the court said they need to build infrastructure but are bankrupt and can't even pay salaries.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)

