Coaches of Dhanbad-bound train uncouple in U.P., none hurt

Published - August 25, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bijnor

The coupling of the Firozpur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination

People gather after at least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train get uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area, in Bijnor, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near the Chakraj Mal area here early Sunday (August 25, 2024), officials said. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters "Some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am."

According to Railway officials, the incident occurred when the coupling between two sleeper coaches separated.

The coupling of the Firozpur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination, they said.

Over 200 candidates on way to give the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam were travelling in the train and the local police and Railway administration made arrangements to send them to exam centres through three buses.

