GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coaches of Dhanbad-bound train uncouple in U.P., none hurt

The coupling of the Firozpur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination

Published - August 25, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bijnor

PTI
People gather after at least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train get uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area, in Bijnor, on August 25, 2024.

People gather after at least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train get uncoupled near Chakraj Mal area, in Bijnor, on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least 10 bogies of the Dhanbad-bound Ganga Sutlej Express train got uncoupled near the Chakraj Mal area here early Sunday (August 25, 2024), officials said. No passenger was hurt in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharam Singh Marchal told reporters "Some bogies of a train headed to Dhanbad separated after decoupling from the engine and other bogies due to some technical problem at around 4 am."

According to Railway officials, the incident occurred when the coupling between two sleeper coaches separated.

The coupling of the Firozpur-Dhanbad train was fixed and the train left for its destination, they said.

Over 200 candidates on way to give the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam were travelling in the train and the local police and Railway administration made arrangements to send them to exam centres through three buses.

Related Topics

indian railways / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.