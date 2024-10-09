ADVERTISEMENT

CNG motorcycle launched in Chandigarh

Published - October 09, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Chandigarh

As many as 16 bikes were delivered to customers on the day of launch, according to Bajaj Auto dealers

PTI

Bajaj Freedom, the new CNG bike launched by Bajaj. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto launched India's first CNG motorcycle in the city on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

T.C. Nautiyal, Director, Department Of Environment and Secretary Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration, unveiled the bike, Freedom 125, at an event here.

As many as 16 bikes were delivered to customers on the day of launch, according to Bajaj Auto dealers.

"I am happy as with a CNG bike available now, customers will benefit as the per km cost will reduce and per km, pollution will also be less. This will be good for the environment." Mr. Nautiyal said.

Bajaj Auto unveils CNG motorcycle ‘Freedom’ starting from ₹95,000

"We aim to make Chandigarh a net zero emission city by 2030. We are also working towards this by promoting use of electric vehicles. Our aim is to bring down fuel consumption," he added.

The motorcycle offers 50% cost savings by significantly reducing fuel expenses, as compared to similar petrol motorcycles. The CNG tank provides a range of over 200 km on just 2 kg of CNG fuel.

Additionally, it has a 2-litre petrol tank which performs as a range extender, offering over 130 km of range in case the CNG tank empties, ensuring an uninterrupted journey.

