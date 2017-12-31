CMs told to inform other States of visits

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Chief Ministers not to make surprise visits to other States, warning of security risks.
In a communication to the Chief Secretaries, the Ministry said that sometimes, the Chief Minister of one State travelled to another without informing the host government.
“This not only compromises the security of the visiting Chief Ministers but can also lead to potential embarrassing situations where the security detail accompanying the visiting Chief Minister is told that it has no jurisdiction outside the home State,” it said.
The Chief Ministers have ‘Z’ or ‘Z-plus’ security cover, and the host State must provide security.
