CMs for calibrated easing of curbs

Chief Ministers of Kerala and Karnataka pitched for a continuation of restrictions till May 15 during the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government had argued against an abrupt lifting of the regulations on May 3 and sought a progressive dialling down aimed at liberating relatively safe localities first. Kerala has asked the Centre to give States more latitude in the matter.

The government could not ignore the spectre of a resurgence of the disease with several thousand non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) expected to return as soon as the Centre allowed special flights, he said.

Sources in Karnataka indicated that the State is inclined to have a stricter vigil in red zones until the areas transit to green zones over a period of time in respect to COVID-19 control. “The decision on how to provide exemption will be based on the Union government’s directive,” sources added.

Following the interaction with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had a long discussion with the Deputy Commissioners all districts in the evening. Government sources indicated that economic activities could be further eased in districts coming under the green zone post May 3.

Last week, rural industries were permitted to function keeping social distancing in districts under the green zone. A stricter vigil could be mounted in red zones. “The ban on sale of liquor could continue till the end of May as PM is for this,” sources said.