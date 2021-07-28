National

Four killed, 35 missing after cloudburst hits Kashmir’s Kishtwar village

A truck wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Jammu, Monday, July 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

At least four persons died and around 35 people were missing after a cloudburst hit a village in Kishtwar in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official said a major cloudburst hit Kishtwar's Dachhan area. “Four bodies have been recovered so far,” the official said.

“Rescue operations are going on. The personnel of the SDRF and Army are on the job,” the official said.

A helicopter is also being pressed into service to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed rain throughout the night.

According to the meteorological department, there were chances of flash flood, mudslide and landslips in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30. Heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places,” it said.

People have been advised to remain alert and very cautious as water level has increased in all rivers. “Don't venture out on hilly and landslip and mudslide prone areas,” it warned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 9:24:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cloudburst-hits-jk-village-many-reported-missing/article35575344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY