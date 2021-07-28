Four killed, 35 missing after cloudburst hits Kashmir’s Kishtwar village

Flash flood, mudslide and landslips likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

At least four persons died and around 35 people were missing after a cloudburst hit a village in Kishtwar in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official said a major cloudburst hit Kishtwar's Dachhan area. “Four bodies have been recovered so far,” the official said.

“Rescue operations are going on. The personnel of the SDRF and Army are on the job,” the official said.

A helicopter is also being pressed into service to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed rain throughout the night.

According to the meteorological department, there were chances of flash flood, mudslide and landslips in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30. Heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places,” it said.

People have been advised to remain alert and very cautious as water level has increased in all rivers. “Don't venture out on hilly and landslip and mudslide prone areas,” it warned.