National

Closure of some mines, inundation due to monsoon led to coal crisis: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said closure of some mines, and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the coal crisis but there is no need to panic as the situation is improving.

Visiting the Ashoka mine of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) at Piparwar in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, Mr. Joshi said the power plants in the country will continue to receive the required amount of coal.

"We are witnessing an improvement now," he said when asked about the current situation.

The minister held discussions with the officials of CCL and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on the prevailing situation.

"We can produce two million tonnes of coal per day," he said, asserting the need for producing more coal.

Closure of some coal mines and inundation of a few others due to monsoon led to the hindrance in coal supply to power plants, Mr. Joshi told the reporters.

The minister also discussed the issue related to the availability of land for mining at the meeting.

A solution will be found with the cooperation of all, including the district administration, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 4:08:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/closure-of-some-mines-inundation-due-to-monsoon-led-to-coal-crisis-coal-minister-pralhad-joshi/article36998885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY