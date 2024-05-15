ADVERTISEMENT

Close shave for two cops as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Published - May 15, 2024 11:46 am IST - Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)

The incident took place near Somanpalli village on Kutru-Farsegarh road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh in April 2024. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two police personnel had a narrow escape on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said.

The incident took place near Somanpalli village on Kutru-Farsegarh road when Farsegarh police station's SHO Akash Masih and constable Sanjay were heading in a car to Bijapur town for a government work, he said.

"When the vehicle was near Somanpalli, Naxalites triggered the blast causing damage to the bonnet of the car. None of the two occupants was harmed in the blast," he said.

A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and Farsegarh police was out on an area domination operation in the area when the incident occurred, he said.

After being alerted, security personnel rushed to the spot and a combing operation was launched in the area, he added.

