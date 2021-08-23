Clinical trial participants to get digital vaccination certificates

NEW DELHI

23 August 2021 19:29 IST

Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of Covishield and Covaxin through Co-WIN, tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

The Minister added that the nation “thanks them (trial participants) for their incredible commitment & contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research & treatment.”

He said participants can download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or the UMANG application.

The Union Health Ministry in its release noted that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in partnership with Serum Institute of India (SII) had conducted phase II/III bridging studies of Covishield from August 2020.

Phase III efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were also conducted by Bharat Biotech International Limited from November 2020.

“The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had received several requests from the trial participants for digital vaccination certificates through Co-WIN,” said the release.

It added that a decision was taken that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials/studies, after the trials/studies were unblinded.

ICMR was designated by the Union Health Ministry as the nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants.

ICMR had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the MoHFW. Digital vaccination certificates will now be issued through Co-WIN, to such persons who participated in these studies/trials.