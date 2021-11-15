Climate change: ICMR for shift away from coal, change in cattle rearing practices

This is to combat challenges which are posing a global threat

Senior scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research have recommended that India shift from “traditional animal husbandry practices” and “urgently wean away from coal as its main source of energy”. This is to combat the challenges of climate change that is posing a global threat, the scientists argued in a policy brief that accompanies the 2021 Global Lancet Countdown report focusing on: i) premature mortality due to ambient air pollution by sector ii) emissions from agricultural production and consumption and iii) detection, preparedness and response to health emergencies.

“The combustion of coal, mainly in power plants followed by industrial and household settings, has resulted in an increase in premature mortality. Therefore, India needs to urgently wean away from coal as its main source of energy and needs to invest more on renewable, cleaner and sustainable sources such as solar, wind or hydro energy,” the brief notes.

Renewable sources of energy

The recommendations come a day after India defended its right at Glasgow, Scotland, to use coal even as it would continue to increase its reliance on renewable sources of energy. India in fact intervened hours before the text of the agreement was finalised to insist that it read that coal would be “phased down” as opposed to “phased out.”

This however was interpreted by several countries as India dampening global efforts to eschew coal to keep global temperature rise in check. India and China, which supported the motion, however argue that coal reserves are necessary for economic growth and climate justice demanded that the West which achieved economic development on the back of centuries of unimpeded coal use couldn’t reasonably force developing economies to suddenly give up on critical resource.

India, at Glasgow, was also among the countries that didn't sign on a methane pledge. The U.S. and the European Union have jointly pledged to cut emissions of the greenhouse gas methane by 2030 by 30% compared with the 2020 levels. At least 90 countries have signed the Global Methane Pledge, with India and China abstaining so far.

India is the third largest emitter of methane, primarily because of the size of its rural economy and by virtue of having the largest cattle population. The methane pledge text however linked curbing emissions to curbs on ‘trade’ which was unpalatable to India.

Methane emissions

Cattle are significant sources of methane emissions when they expel the gas as part of their digestive process. The 2019 Livestock Census showed India’s cattle population at 193.46 million, and because their diet is primarily agricultural residues such as straw they produce up to twice as much methane than their industrialised country counterparts who are given green fodder and more digestible feed.

“Since 46% of all agricultural emissions in India are contributed by ruminants such as goats, sheep and cattle, India needs to move away from the traditional animal husbandry practices and invest in newer technologies that will improve animal breeding and rearing practices, use of good livestock feeds and implement proper manure management, all of which will contribute to the reduction of the GHG emissions,” says the policy brief authored by Dr. Leyanna Susan George and Dr Samiran Panda of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR.