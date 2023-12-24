Clerk suspended for allotting duty to deceased employee during U.P. Governor's visit

December 24, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Ballia (U.P.)

A clerk in the State Medical Department has been suspended for allegedly assigning duty to a deceased employee during the Ballia visit of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, officials said on December 24.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vijaypati Dwivedi on Dec. 24 said the clerk Brijesh Kumar, who was working at the office of the Chief Medical Officer in Ballia, has been suspended on Dec. 23, and attached to the office of the additional director in Azamgarh.

Dr. Dwivedi said Mr. Kumar committed a serious lapse during the Governor’s visit in Ballia by allotting on duty a deceased staff.

The clerk also did not assign someone for testing the food meant to be served during the event, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMO said disciplinary action has been initiated against Mr. Kumar.

Ms. Anandiben Patel had visited Ballia on November 26 to attend the fifth convocation ceremony of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT