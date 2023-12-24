GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clerk suspended for allotting duty to deceased employee during U.P. Governor's visit

December 24, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Ballia (U.P.)

PTI

A clerk in the State Medical Department has been suspended for allegedly assigning duty to a deceased employee during the Ballia visit of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, officials said on December 24.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vijaypati Dwivedi on Dec. 24 said the clerk Brijesh Kumar, who was working at the office of the Chief Medical Officer in Ballia, has been suspended on Dec. 23, and attached to the office of the additional director in Azamgarh.

Dr. Dwivedi said Mr. Kumar committed a serious lapse during the Governor’s visit in Ballia by allotting on duty a deceased staff.

The clerk also did not assign someone for testing the food meant to be served during the event, he added.

The CMO said disciplinary action has been initiated against Mr. Kumar.

Ms. Anandiben Patel had visited Ballia on November 26 to attend the fifth convocation ceremony of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.