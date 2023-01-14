Clear political messaging in Congress follow-up to Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 14, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A cooking gas cylinder for ₹500, cheaper petrol and diesel and jobs for youth. These are the promises that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made in his one-page letter to citizens as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan.

Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan will carry a strong political message and would cover over 10 lakh polling booths between January 26 and March 26.

The Congress has also dropped a not-so-subtle hint about who would be the party’s face for the 2024 polls, with Mr. Gandhi signing off his letter with “ aapka apna (your own) Rahul”.

The campaign -- that would distinctly have the Congress’ election symbol -- will be carrying Mr. Gandhi’s poll promises in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am determined to create economic prosperity for everyone -- right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for ₹500,” Mr. Gandhi said in his open letter to citizens.

Along with Mr. Gandhi’s letter, party workers will also be distributing a chargesheet against the Narendra Modi government.

“I understand that my personal and political journey is one -- to give voice to the voiceless, to be the weapon of the weak, to take India from darkness to light, from hate to love, from suffering to prosperity. I will carry forward the vision and values of those who gave us our extraordinary Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi’s counter to the BJP slogan Acche Din (good days) is Swarnim Bharat (golden India)

“The Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan is our initiative to spread the message of unity and brotherhood. Through this historic Abhiyan, the Congress party is extending its hand to you- lend a hand, come together to put the country back on the path of building a Swarnim Bharat -- where every single Indian has an equal chance to fulfil their dreams,” the former Congress chief said.