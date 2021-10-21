Class 7 student beaten to death by teacher in Rajasthan

A Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Wednesday, police said. The accused has been apprehended.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra expressed grief over the incident and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school.

Station House Officer of the Salasar police station Sandeep Vishnoi said 13-year-old Ganesh was a Class 7 student of a private school and he was severely thrashed by the teacher for not completing homework.

The student was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him brought dead, Mr. Vishnoi said.

He said the teacher Manoj (35) had been detained and would be placed under arrest.