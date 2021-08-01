Class 10 students in Manipur secure 100% pass

IMPHAL

01 August 2021 05:03 IST

Manipur announced on Saturday that all candidates of the Class 10 had passed. The examination results were formally declared by S. Rajen, Education Minister, at the office of the Manipur Board of Secondary Education.

Schools could not offer physical classes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Rajen said, “The marks were given and rankings categorised on the basis of assessment by the schools”. A total of 47,208 students have passed.

