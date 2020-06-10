Class 10 student dead after bee attack in U.P.’s Muzaffarnagar

A Class 10 student was killed in a village in Muzaffarnagar after being attacked by a swarm of bees, police said on June 10.
The incident took place in Mirapur Khurd under the Khatoli police station limits on Tuesday, they said.
The minor victim had gone to the field along with his father to cut sugarcane crop when a swarm of bees attacked him, the police said.
He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.
A bee sting leaves a behind a venomous toxin that can cause pain and other symptoms. Being stung multiple times can prove to be fatal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism