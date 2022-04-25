Class 10, 12 students to get final results even if they miss one of two term exams: CBSE

Officials hold webinar for schools, teachers on conduct of Board examinations beginning from Tuesday

A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Students who have missed either Term-I or Term-II examinations of Classes X and XII will be awarded final results based on their performance in the one taken by them, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

However, those who have not taken both the examinations will have to appear next year as a regular or a private candidate as per their convenience. On students suffering from COVID-19 who are unable to appear in all the papers, the Board will take a decision at an appropriate time, in favour of such students.

On Monday, CBSE officials held a webinar for school administrations, teachers and others involved in the conduct of the examinations from Tuesday onwards, to apprise them of the modalities to be followed, particularly in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Term-2 exam will be held at more than 7,412 centres, including 133 located abroad.

Separate rooms

The Board has asked the examination centres to provide a separate room for students suffering from COVID-19 to take the tests. Over 34 lakh students are expected to appear in the Term-II board examinations for Classes X and XII.

The CBSE is providing financial assistance to the centres for ensuring that the COVID protocol is followed properly. As decided, a maximum of 18 students will be seated in three rows in each examination hall.

The Board has cautioned the students against fake news circulating on social media on examinations. A cyber team is monitoring the social media to flag such fake news and legal action may be taken against those indulging in such activities.