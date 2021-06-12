National

Claims of Co-WIN hacking, data leak baseless: Centre

The government on Saturday dismissed the claims of hacking of the Co-WIN portal, which facilitates the national COVID-19 vaccination drive, and data leak as “baseless”.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

R.S. Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration, clarified that “the claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless. We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people is safe with Co-WIN.”


