CJI visits Tirumala

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi arrived here on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the famous shrine. He was accompanied by wife Rupanjali Gogoi. Justice Gogoi’s visit to the temple town comes a day ahead of his demitting office. Justice Gogoi also offered prayers at the temple of goddess Padmavati. On his arrival, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded him a warm reception. Justice Gogoi is likely to offer prayers at the hill temple on Sunday after an overnight stay atop the sacred town.
According to TTD sources, he is also likely to take part in the Sahasra Deeplankara eva organised in front of the main temple on Saturday evening.
