CJI urges citizens to take part in special Lok Adalat in SC for amicable, speedy resolution of cases

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday urged citizens, who have pending cases before the Supreme Court, to take part in the special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

In a bid to lessen the pendency of cases in the top court, the special Lok Adalat will be organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court, which came into existence on January 26, 1950 with the coming into force of the Constitution.

In a video message uploaded on the apex court’s website, the CJI said, "From the 29th of July to the third of August 2024, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities, which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court."

He said most significantly, the judges, who are dedicated to the institution of justice, are concerned about the large backlog of cases.

"The Lok Adalat represents a very informal technology based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary, consensual mode.

"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues, and the staff of the Supreme Court, I would appeal to all citizens who have cases before the Supreme Court, or lawyers, advocates on record, to take the advantage and benefit of this opportunity in an attempt to resolve the cases speedily in a manner which is acceptable to every contesting party," Justice Chandrachud said.

Earlier, the top court had said Lok Adalats are an integral component of the judicial system in the country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

It had said organising of the Lok Adalat was pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of the society.

It had said cases having elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour which are pending before the apex court, would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.