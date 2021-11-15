CJI urged to list key cases pending before Constitution Benches

Appointment of new judges should facilitate hearing of these cases, say eminent citizens

Eminent citizens and members of the public have written to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana requesting the top judge to list several cases of national importance pending before Constitution Benches.

The letter written by people from a cross-section of society, including Admiral L. Ramdas, activist Medha Patkar, and retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro along with lawyers, academics, etc, said the recent welcome appointment of nine new judges should facilitate the hearing of these cases which have not been listed for long.

Some of the “urgent” cases mentioned in the letter include petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 without due parliamentary process, continuing misuse of the UAPA which is already under challenge, the Citizenship Amendment Act, farm laws, sedition and the electoral bonds scheme.

“The Supreme Court website accessed on November 1 shows that among the 421 Constitutional Bench matters cases pending before five, seven and nine-judge Benches, there are 49 main matters and 372 connected matters,” the letter said.

“These cases affect the daily lives of very large sections of the populace, in addition to being issues of national importance. Early disposal of these cases will restore the faith that we as citizens repose in the judiciary and the Supreme Court,” the letter noted.