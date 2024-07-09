CJI to consider requests for open court hearing of same-sex marriage verdict review

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed on July 9 to consider oral requests by lawyers to hear the Constitution Bench review of its majority judgment refusing to legalise same sex marriage in open court on July 10.

Lawyers including senior advocates like senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, Menaka Guruswamy, advocates Karuna Nundy and Arundhati Katju urged the Chief Justice, during oral mentioning hour, to have the review hearing in the open courtroom rather than in the privacy of their chambers via circulation as is usually done.

Mr. Kauk said the request was made considering the public interest involved in the issue.

Read | How does a review petition get heard in the Supreme Court? | Explained

Justices S.K. Kaul and S. Ravindra Bhat, two of the judges on the original Constitution Bench which pronounced the judgment in October last year, have since retired. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.V. Nagarathna would replace them on the Constitution Bench reviewing the verdict.

Justice Bhat had headed the majority opinion. Justice Kaul was part of the minority on the Bench along with Chief Justice Chandrachud.

The review petitions argued the apex court verdict compelled queer couples, who wish for the joys of a real family, to remain in the closet and lead dishonest lives.

The judgment had acknowledged that queer partners suffer from the indignity of discrimination in their everyday lives, but denied them any judicial relief, choosing to leave the community at the mercy of government policy and legislative wisdom.

The apex court, on October 17 last year, had said it did not want to leave the constraints of judicial power to encroach into the legislative domain of the Parliament. It had said the Parliament was the ideal forum to debate and pass laws, or not, on the question of conferring legal status to same-sex marriage.

The majority of the three judges on the Constitution Bench had disagreed with the view of Chief Justice Chandrachud that the government should at least grant a ‘civil union’ status to same-sex partners, saying such a concept was not backed by statutory law.

The review petitions have contended the majority judgment contradicts itself in several fronts.

For one, the Constitution Bench had said the Parliament conferred social status for marriage as an institution under the Special Marriage Act of 1954. But, despite this finding, the Bench had finally settled on the opposite premise that the terms of marriage were largely set independent of the state, and the status of marriage was not conferred by the state.

The petitioners had urged the Constitution Bench to include same-sex marriage within the ambit of the 1954 Act.

The review petition emphasised that the right to marry was a fundamental right.

“No contract or forceful State action can curtail an adult’s fundamental right to marry,” the review petition has said.

The review pleas pointed out that the 1954 Act excluded same-sex marriages from its ambit at a period when homosexuality was a “vice” and a crime. It said ideals of equal participation, dignity, fraternity remain fallacious for the queer community unless the judicially intervenes to review its own judgment

The petitions noted that it was the Supreme Court itself which had decriminalised homosexuality. The majority judgment, the plea said, had fallen short of the constitutional obligations of the apex court towards queer couples.