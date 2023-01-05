ADVERTISEMENT

CJI recuses himself from Kunal Kamra case

January 05, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The contempt petitions filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar were contested by Mr. Kamra in his affidavit.

The Hindu Bureau

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud | File Photo | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday recused himself from hearing a contempt of court petition against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

One of the petitions concerned comments made by Mr. Kamra on social media in connection with a November 2020 decision of the top court to grant bail to journalist Arnab Goswami.

Chief Justice Chandrachud had headed the Bench which granted bail to Mr. Goswami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The contempt petitions filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar were contested by Mr. Kamra in his affidavit.

Mr. Kamra had said the Supreme Court should trust the public not to form opinions on the basis of a few jokes cracked by him on Twitter. Mr. Kamra said “taking offence” to comedy or satire had become a much-loved indoor sport in a growing culture of intolerance. He had refused to apologise or retract his tweets.

A joke is a story with a punchline, Mr. Katneshwarkar had noted. Mr. Katneshwarkar had filed a rejoinder that “he [Kamra] says the tweets are funny. An ordinary prudent man can gather they are obnoxious”.

The law student had said Mr. Kamra had forgotten in his “hubris” as an “alleged/so-called” comedian that jokes were meant to cause amusement or laughter. He had termed Mr. Kamra a haughty man “puffed up with conceit” who wanted to justify his “scandalous tweets” about the Supreme Court as “jokes”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US