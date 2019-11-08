CJI Gogoi holds meeting with U.P. Chief Secretary, DGP; takes stock of security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and took stock of security arrangements ahead of the verdict to be pronounced next week in the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, sources said.
They meeting was held in the chambers of the CJI for around one hour, during which Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh apprised Justice Gogoi of the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the State.
No further details of the deliberations were made available.
The judgment on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The judgement is likely to be pronounced before November 17, when Justice Gogoi’s tenure as the CJI comes to end.
