CJI mentions plight of police officers

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said on Thursday mentioned the plight of police officers caught between rival political parties who come to power one after the other.

The Bench led by Chief Justice Ramana highlighted how police officers become targets of political vendetta. “When a political party is in power, police officers side with a particular party. Then when a new party comes into power, the government initiates action against those officials,” the CJI said orally.

The court said this trend needed to be checked in its tracks.

The oral remarks came during the hearing of a plea by suspended Additional Director General of Police Gurjinder Pal Singh for protection in a sedition case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which alleged that documents seized from him during a raid showed he was involved in a conspiracy against the government.