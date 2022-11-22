CJI-led Bench to hear electoral bonds case

November 22, 2022 06:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

A petition has challenged government notification allowing sale of the bonds for an additional 15 days in Assembly election years

The Hindu Bureau

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition challenging a government notification allowing the sale of electoral bonds for an additional 15 days in Assembly election years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench would be headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and would comprise Justices Hima Kohli and J.B. Pardiwala.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule
  2. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Prime suspect procured SIM card in Coimbatore
  3. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  4. Theatrisation is amalgamation of headquarters based on operational considerations: Lt. Gen. Ajai Singh
  5. Charting the economic journey ahead

Earlier, a 30-day extra period for sale was allowed only during the Lok Sabha election year. On November 7, the Finance Ministry had issued the notification amending the electoral bonds scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“An additional period of 15 days shall be specified by the Central government in the year of general elections to the legislative Assembly of States and Union Territories with the legislature,” the gazette notification had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US