CJI-led Bench to hear electoral bonds case

November 22, 2022

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a petition challenging a government notification allowing the sale of electoral bonds for an additional 15 days in Assembly election years.

The Bench would be headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and would comprise Justices Hima Kohli and J.B. Pardiwala.

Earlier, a 30-day extra period for sale was allowed only during the Lok Sabha election year. On November 7, the Finance Ministry had issued the notification amending the electoral bonds scheme.

“An additional period of 15 days shall be specified by the Central government in the year of general elections to the legislative Assembly of States and Union Territories with the legislature,” the gazette notification had said.