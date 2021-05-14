CJI hails judiciary, court staff for braving the pandemic

NEW DELHI

14 May 2021 03:27 IST

34 judicial officers, 3 HC Judges have lost their lives, he said

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, in a rare emotional message, paid tribute to the judiciary and court staff across the country for braving the “terrible psychological and mental strain” of the pandemic in the line of duty.

Chief Justice Ramana said some judges and judicial officers have paid with their lives and others with their health.

“Thirty-four judicial officers and three Honourable Judges of the High Court have lost their life battling this pandemic… My heart goes out to the families and the loved ones of those whose life has been cut short by this pandemic,” the Chief Justice said.

The CJI said 2768 judicial officers and 106 High Court judges had tested positive. The apex court, he said, was yet to receive data from two major High Courts.

“Everyone has been deeply affected by this pandemic, including my brother and sister judges in the Supreme Court... Apart from the physical impact of this pandemic, the psychological and mental strain has been terrible. Despite this demoralising and fear-inducing environment, everyone is rendering service to their best capacity, to ensure that justice continues to be rendered,” Chief Justice of India Ramana said in a virtual address to media persons on Thursday.

“The pandemic has affected everyone,” he said. The first case of COVID positive in the Supreme Court – a Registry employee – was on April 27 last year. “Till date, approximately 800 Registry staff have tested positive. Six of our Registrars and 10 Additional Registrars have tested positive at different times. Unfortunately, we lost three of our officials to COVID,” the CJI said.