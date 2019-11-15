National

CJI Gogoi sits in bench for last time

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi being presented a memento at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat after paying tribute, in New Delhi on Friday.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi being presented a memento at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat after paying tribute, in New Delhi on Friday.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sat on the bench for the last time in court number 1 of the Supreme Court on Friday.

Court number 1 of the apex court is the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with chief justice-designate S.A. Bobde for just four minutes, during which Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bar to the chief justice.

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday.

An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He had also visited the Raj Ghat on October 3 last year after taking oath as the CJI.

Later in the day, Justice Gogoi will likely to have a video conference with 650 high court judges across the country and 15,000 judicial officers. He is likely to deliver his message to all the judges and judicial officers.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi with his wife Rupanjali Gogoi paying tribute at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi on Friday.

Outgoing Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi with his wife Rupanjali Gogoi paying tribute at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi on Friday.

Comments
