CJI Chandrachud to be conferred with 'Award for Global Leadership' by Harvard Law School Center

At the event, professor David Wilkins of the Harvard Law School will also have a conversation with the CJI

January 07, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has been selected for the "Award for Global Leadership" by the Harvard Law School Center in recognition of his lifetime service to the legal profession in the country and around the world.

The award will be presented to him at an online event on January 11.

Chandrachud obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from the Harvard Law School in the United States.

At the event, professor David Wilkins of the Harvard Law School will also have a conversation with the CJI.

Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the apex court benches that delivered several landmark verdicts, including the Ayodhya land dispute case, was sworn in as the 50th CJI on November 9, 2022.

