CJI Chandrachud discusses ways to enhance judicial, legal cooperation during his Bhutan visit

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Chogyal Dago Rigdzin, presided over the signing of four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Besides the Chief Justice, the CJI, who was on an official visit to Bhutan from October 7 to October 10, also met the king of the Himalayan country, Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and discussed a range of issues with them, including the "unique and special ties of friendship and cooperation" between the two countries.

On October 9, Justice Chandrachud discussed ways to strengthen bilateral judicial cooperation with his Bhutanese counterpart.

"At the premises of the Supreme Court of Bhutan, the two Chief Justices presided over the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between India and Bhutan. These included the signing of an MoU between the two Supreme Courts on enhancing judicial cooperation; the renewal of an MoU between the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal and the Bhutan National Legal Institute on collaboration in legal education and capacity building between the two institutions; the renewal of an MoU between the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru and the JSW School of Law on legal education and research; and the signing of an MoU between the Indian Council of Arbitration and the Bhutan Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre on collaboration to strengthen and promote arbitration and mediation," the top court said in a statement.

The CJI graced the third convocation ceremony of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck (JSW) School of Law on October 8 and delivered an inspiring commencement address.

Justice Chandrachud turned philosophical and said he had served his country with "utmost dedication" amid "fears and anxieties" as to how history will judge his tenure, the statement said.

He also said there is a misconceived perception that the traditional values of communities in India and Bhutan are antithetical to modern democratic ideas, such as liberty, equality and dissent.

The ceremony was presided over by Bhutanese Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, founding president of the JSW School of Law, Bhutan National Legal Institute and Bar Council of Bhutan.

On October 9, the CJI addressed a gathering on the topic -- "Enhancing Judicial Accountability and Public Trust: Leveraging Transparency and Technology".

Judges are supposed to act in a manner that is "unencumbered" by popular morality while deciding constitutional and legal questions, the CJI said, adding that institutional trust in courts and their credibility is the very basis of a thriving constitutional order.

"The CJI's visit to Bhutan has enabled both sides to lay out a robust framework for enhanced cooperation in the judicial and legal sectors. The visit reaffirmed the exemplary bilateral partnership characterised by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels," the statement said.

