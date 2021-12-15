CJI bats for more women judges

CJI N.V. Ramana

NEW DELHI

15 December 2021

Will take up issue with Collegium, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Tuesday promised to take up with the Supreme Court Collegium the demand for more women judges.

“The demand for higher representation beyond 50% on the Bench in view of backlog of under representation of women is taken note of. I promise to take up your demand with my Brothers in the Collegium,” the CJI told an audience of women Supreme Court and High Court judges and senior lawyers.

The Supreme Court currently has the highest number of women judges ever in its history. The recommendation of Justice B.V. Nagarathna by the Collegium, led by Chief Justice Ramana, would see the first woman Chief Justice of India.

“There can be no denying that the inclusion of women as judges and lawyers in the country will substantially improve the justice delivery system. Women can bring a different perspective to the law which will enrich the legal field,” the CJI said at the function organised to felicitate Justice Hima Kohli, one of the four women judges in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court judge, Justice Indira Banerjee, urged the CJI to recommend more women judges for the Supreme Court before she retires in September.

Chief Justice Ramana responded by quoting the late U.S. Supreme Court judge, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, to say “women belong in all places where decisions are being made…It shouldn’t be that women are the exception”.