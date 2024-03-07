CJI asks if Speaker did not contradict Supreme Court to bank on legislative majority to decide Shinde camp as ‘real’ Shiv Sena

“A majority faction of the legislature party cannot be construed as the political party for the purposes of the Tenth Schedule,” the May 11 judgment had noted.

2018 Constitution

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, A.M. Singhvi and Devadutt Kamat said the Speaker had also stumbled by refusing to accept the 2018 Constitution of the Shiv Sena party, which appointed Mr. Thackeray as president.

“The 2018 Constitution was relied upon by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Nobody disputed it then. But the Speaker said he will not depend on this Constitution as it was not filed with the Election Commission of India. So, he went by a Constitution from 1999 when nobody had even talked about it,” Mr. Sibal submitted.

Mr. Salve countered that the documents produced by the Thackeray camp before the Speaker had been “brazenly fabricated”. He urged that a similar case against the Speaker’s decision of January 10 was pending in the Bombay High Court. He said the Thackeray camp could not file petitions in multiple courts at the same time over the same issue.

However, the Supreme Court decided to go ahead and list the case for further arguments in the week commencing April 8. It also summoned the records of the disqualification proceedings from the Maharashtra Speaker’s office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.