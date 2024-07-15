ADVERTISEMENT

CJI agrees to consider listing plea by Vodafone-Idea to correct computational errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue dues

Updated - July 15, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 04:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In July 2021, the apex court, in an order, had said what TSPs really wanted, under the guise of correcting 'arithmetical errors', was a recalculation of their AGR running into crores of rupees

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 15 agreed to consider listing a plea by Vodafone-Idea to correct alleged errors in the computation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the telecom service provider (TSP), orally mentioned the plea before the Chief Justice.

A curative petition against the dismissal of earlier pleas seeking correction of alleged errors in AGR-related dues is yet to be listed before a Bench, the TSP said.

In July 2021, the apex court, in an order, had said what TSPs really wanted, under the guise of correcting “arithmetical errors”, was a recalculation of their AGR running into crores of rupees.

The court had at the time said that applications filed by the telecom majors to “correct” mathematical mistakes, which at “first blush” look “innocuous”, was a roundabout way to recompute their AGR debts — a path expressly forbidden by the Supreme Court in an earlier order.

In a September 2020 judgment, the apex court had ordered the TSPs to pay annual 10% instalments from April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2031.

