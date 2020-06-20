Four civilians injured in Pakistan firing

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).

Srinagar

20 June 2020 14:37 IST

Four civilians were injured in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army at forward posts in the latest ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said a heavy exchange of fire was reported on Saturday afternoon in Uri’s Haji Pir Sector.

“The forward posts of Nambla and Rustum were targeted with small arms fire and artillery”, he said.

Two of the injured were identified as Ahmed Sheikh and Maqbool Mangral. They were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.