National

Four civilians injured in Pakistan firing

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).  

An official said a heavy exchange of fire was reported on Saturday afternoon

Four civilians were injured in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army at forward posts in the latest ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

An official said a heavy exchange of fire was reported on Saturday afternoon in Uri’s Haji Pir Sector.

“The forward posts of Nambla and Rustum were targeted with small arms fire and artillery”, he said.

Two of the injured were identified as Ahmed Sheikh and Maqbool Mangral. They were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 3:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/civilians-injured-in-pakistan-firing/article31876266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY