Civilian shot dead by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

Militants on Sunday shot dead a civilian in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Ghulam Nabi Mir, 55, a contractor, was shot at by militants outside his house at Tral Payeen around 7.30 p.m., the officials said. Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

Meanwhile, the Balakot and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district saw firing by the Pakistan Army for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said. No casualty was reported, he said.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020

