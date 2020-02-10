Civilian shot dead by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

Militants on Sunday shot dead a civilian in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Ghulam Nabi Mir, 55, a contractor, was shot at by militants outside his house at Tral Payeen around 7.30 p.m., the officials said. Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.
Meanwhile, the Balakot and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district saw firing by the Pakistan Army for the second day on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said. No casualty was reported, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.