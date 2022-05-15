JUST IN
- 3 mins Civilian killed during gunfight between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
- 13 mins Medical students from Ukraine stage demo in Chennai, want to complete course in India
- 36 mins Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as Chief Election Commissioner
- 48 mins DMK’s Rajya Sabha candidates announced
- 1 hr Ivory pendant found at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site
- 1 hr Heavy rains pound Kerala, orange alert in six districts
- 1 hr Cleanup drive at Visakhapatnam’s R. K. Beach draws good response
- 1 hr Visit to Nepal intended to further deepen 'time-honoured' linkages: PM Narendra Modi
- 1 hr Nirmala Sitharaman visits Kalena Agrahara Lake
- 1 hr Survey reaches 65% completion at Gyanvapi Masjid complex on second day
- 2 hrs Govt. colleges in T.N. suffer for want of faculty, non-teaching staff: teachers associations
- 2 hrs Madhya Pradesh: One month after Ram Navami violence, Khargone Collector, SP transferred
- 2 hrs 2.34 lakh cases pending at Calcutta High Court, 41% judges’ posts vacant
- 2 hrs Watch | Six workers trapped inside deep quarry in Tirunelveli
- 2 hrs Delhi Police in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case