Civilian killed during gunfight between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, terrorists fired upon a joint patrol team of the CRPF and the police near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian.
During the exchange of fire, a civilian, identified as Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam, was injured.
The police said the civilian was referred to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries.
The terrorists, “after a brief chance encounter”, managed to slip into nearby orchards, the police said.
A case has been registered and a search was underway for the terrorists, the police said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.