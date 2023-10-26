Civilian casualties in ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict matter of serious, continuing concern: India tells UN Security Council

October 26, 2023 02:10 am | Updated October 25, 2023 09:54 pm IST - United Nations

India has voiced deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian life in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, urging the parties to work towards creating conditions necessary for peace and restarting direct negotiations through de-escalation and ending violence.

The remarks by India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador R. Ravindra, came on Tuesday at the Security Council meeting on the situation in West Asia.

“India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and large-scale loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The mounting humanitarian crisis is equally alarming,” Mr. Ravindra said.

He said the escalation of hostilities in the region has only exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation and has once again underscored the fragile nature of the ceasefire.

“Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. All parties must protect civilians, especially women and children. The unfolding humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed,” Mr. Ravindra said.

“Current escalation has once again underscored the need for immediate resumption of credible, direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine. Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for the resumption of these talks,” he said.

Mr. Ravindra said India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel.

“Towards this, we reiterate the need for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” he said.

India termed the October 7 terror attacks in Israel as “shocking” and condemned them unequivocally. India welcomed the efforts of the international community for de-escalation and delivery of humanitarian goods to the people of Gaza. India has sent 38 tons of humanitarian goods, including medicines and equipment to the people of Palestine, Mr. Ravindra said.

India has said it will treat a reference by Pakistan to Kashmir during a Security Council meeting on the Israel-Gaza situation with the contempt it deserves and will not dignify it with a response.

The remarks by India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made reference to Kashmir at the Security Council meeting on the situation in West Asia.

“Before I end, there was a remark of habitual nature by one delegation referring to Union Territories that are integral and inalienable parts of my country,” Mr. Ravindra said.

“I would treat these remarks with the contempt they deserve and not dignify them with a response in the interest of time,” Mr. Ravindra added.

