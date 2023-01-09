Civil society groups in Aizawl protest outside Governor’s house demanding Kuki-Chin refugees’ entry to India

January 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Civil society groups in Mizoram protested outside the Governor’s house in Aizawl on January 9, 2023 demanding that the Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh be allowed to enter the State as they were not safe in the neighbouring country.

On Monday, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) sat on a protest at the gates of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s office. In a memorandum, CYMA said that on January 4, several ethnic Mizos from Bangladesh were pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF) and many of them were stranded in a forest between the two countries without any food and water and alleged that an 81-year-old pastor died due to starvation.

The memorandum said many belonging to the Kuki-Chin community have fled Bangladesh since November 2022 and have sought refuge in a number of villages in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram. “The first group of refugees of about 272 people entered Mizoram and sought refuge/shelter at Parva III village in Lawngtlai district. Since then, about 500 have entered Mizoram, seeking refuge for their safety leaving behind all their life long earnings, homes, belongings, property and source of livelihood,” it said.

The Hindu had reported on January 6 that several members of the Kuki-Chin community were “pushed back” by the Border Security Force (BSF) as a fresh group of refugees tried to cross over to Mizoram.

K. Vanlalvena, a Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram said that not allowing the “ethnic Mizo” from Bangladesh to enter India will amount to “discrimination on ethnic grounds” as in the 1970s thousands of displaced Chakmas (mostly Buddhists) from Bangladesh were allowed to enter India and settle in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.