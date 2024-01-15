Civil society groups asked us to raise demand in Parliament, that PM Modi visit Manipur before Lok Sabha polls, says Congress

January 15, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Senapati, Manipur

Civil society organisations in Manipur who met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 15, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, have urged the party to put forth their demand in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit violence-hit Manipur before the Lok Sabha polls.

The second day of the yatra started from Sekmai in Imphal West and had its night halt in Khuzama in Nagaland on the Manipur-Nagaland border after passing through Kangpokpi, that witnessed ethnic violence between the Kuki tribes and the Meitei community.

Addressing a press conference at Senapati along with party spokesperson Kanhaiyya Kumar, Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said various organisations said that Manipur needs “sensitive, transparent, accountable and strong” governance.

“The civil society organisations told Rahul ji that the Congress and he should demand in the Budget session of Parliament that Modi come to Manipur before the [2024] Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Mr Ramesh said during their earlier visits to the State, they would refer to these organisations as Manipuri organisations but now they are now being referred to community organisations.

The Congress leader said the BJP had won the Assembly elections in March 2022, with two-third majority but the party’s “divisive politics” has now left the State complete divided. Since May 3 last year, over 180 lives have been lost and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

“All of them want peace... They [civil society organisations] all demanded that there should be sensitivity and a strong government. The result of the divisive politics of the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is being witnessed in Manipur,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, that will cover 6,713 kms across 15 States, started on Sunday from Thoubal, 30-odd kms from capital Imphal. Addressing a public rally before the start of the yatra, Mr Gandhi asserted that the Congress will bring peace, harmony and brotherhood in Manipur and rest of the country.