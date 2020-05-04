Civil Services prelims put off

The preliminary examination of the Civil Services, scheduled to be held on May 30, has been deferred, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a press statement on Monday.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the examination, held a special meeting on Monday to review the situation after the second phase of the nationwide lockdown that has been extended till May 17 due to COVID-19.

“Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020 therefore stands deferred,” the statement said.

The statement said that as and when dates are decided for the deferred tests and examinations, “it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days.”

“Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred. The situation will be reviewed again on May 20, 2020 and fresh dates for these examinations shall be notified on the UPSC website in due course,” it said.

The Commission has already deferred the following: Personality test for remaining candidates for the Civil Services Examination, 2019, Notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020, Notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020, Notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020.