Civil Services examination 2022 | Ishita Kishore tops; Garima Lohia, Uma Harithi get second, third ranks: UPSC

May 23, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

“As many as 933 candidates qualified the Civil Services Examination,” UPSC said.

Ishita Kishore tops the Civil Services Examination 2022, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said. The results of the examination were announced on May 23 UPSC.

Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N secured the second and third ranks respectively in the coveted examination, according to the results. “As many as 933 candidates qualified the Civil Services Examination,” it said.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

