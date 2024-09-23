ADVERTISEMENT

Civil services aspirant's decomposed body found in Delhi

Published - September 23, 2024 02:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The body of Deepak Kumar Meena, who hailed from Rajasthan's Dausa, was recovered from the forest area near a coaching institute library on September 20. He had been missing for several days, they said.

PTI

The decomposed body of a civil services aspirant was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Monday (September 23, 2024).

A senior police officer said it was suspected that Meena took his own life.

"CCTV cameras have been checked and it is suspected to be a case of suicide. A probe is underway," he said.

Meena's father C.L. Meena told the police that his son arrived in Delhi in July to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam after qualifying the preliminaries.

He used to call home every evening. The family last spoke to him on September 10, Meena's father said.

When he did not call on September 11-13, C.L. Meena reached Delhi and began a search for his son.

He also went to his son’s PG accommodation where his roommates told him that his son had not returned for two days. After this, he filed a complaint at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

During the searches, Meena's body was found in a forest area near the institute where he attended classes. It is suspected that he had gone to the forest area after class, the officer said.

Meena's bag was found hanging from the same tree, he said and added that no suicide note was recovered.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday)

