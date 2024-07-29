GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil services aspirant writes to CJI Chandrachud seeking action on coaching centre deaths, waterlogging fix

In his letter, Avinash Dubey urged the apex court to direct officials to find a permanent solution to waterlogging in areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, major coaching hubs in New Delhi

Published - July 29, 2024 08:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during a special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI07_29_2024_000271A)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud during a special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI07_29_2024_000271A) | Photo Credit: -

A civil services aspirant has written to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud seeking action against officials responsible for the deaths of three fellow students who died in the rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre here.

In his letter, Avinash Dubey urged the apex court to direct officials to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem of waterlogging in areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, major coaching hubs in the national capital.

Mr. Dubey said students residing in these areas are "living a life of hell" due to annual flooding caused by "apathy" of the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He alleged that the residents of these places often battle floods caused by drainage issues due to poor civic infrastructure.

Three civil services aspirants died on July 27 after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain.

A ‘life of hell’

Areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have been facing the problem of waterlogging annually for many years due to the “negligence” of the MCD, Mr. Dubey said in his letter. “Due to clogging of drains, floodwater reaches inside the house. We have to walk in knee-deep drain water...Due to the apathy of the Delhi government and municipal corporation, students are living a life of hell,” the letter read.

He also said the Delhi government and the municipal body have forced the students to live like pests. Calling the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths "really disturbing", Mr. Dubey wrote, "I humbly request you to take action against those responsible for the death of three students and protect our fundamental rights." He also requested the top court to issue directions to officials for immediate and effective steps to find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging.

"Due to waterlogging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres... students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country," the letter said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre — Rau's IAS Study Circle — and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. Five more people were arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

Related Topics

accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.