Civil Aviation Security gets new chief

AHMEDABAD

25 July 2021 22:42 IST

Nasir Kamal, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation till his superannuation on July 31, 2022. BCAS is a wing of the Civil Aviation Ministry looking after civil aviation security. His appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.

