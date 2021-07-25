Nasir Kamal, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the Ministry of Civil Aviation till his superannuation on July 31, 2022. BCAS is a wing of the Civil Aviation Ministry looking after civil aviation security. His appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.
Civil Aviation Security gets new chief
Staff Reporter
AHMEDABAD ,
July 25, 2021 22:42 IST
Staff Reporter
AHMEDABAD ,
July 25, 2021 22:42 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 10:43:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/civil-aviation-security-gets-new-chief/article35528749.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story